LSU's Flau'jae Johnson blocks 6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts in Elite 8
By Josh Sanchez
The marquee matchup for Sunday's slate of March Madness was in the women's NCAA Tournament with the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers facing off against the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins in the Elite 8.
UCLA is led by 6-foot-7 All-American center Lauren Betts, who presents a big mismatch for anyone she faces.
Entering the game, many were wondering how the Tigers would match up against Betts and the Bruins, who have the clear size advantage, but LSU came with the energy thanks to star guard Flau'jae Johnson.
MORE: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts
Johnson, who scored a block against Betts when the two teams met in the Sweet 16 a year ago, did it again with another block from behind to provide a spark for the Tigers.
Flau'jae's tenacity also allowed her to draw a charge in the first quarter, helping the Tigers gain some momentum and hold UCLA to just nine points in the opening fram, entering the second quarter with a 13-9 win.
Whether LSU can keep up the energy and pace remains to be seen, but Kim Mulkey has preached her teams toughness all weekend long and they're showing up in a big way early.
Another thing of note for the Elite 8 showdown is Betts picked up two personal fouls early, and went to the bench.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Longtime Dodgers organist Nancy Bea Hefley passes away
NBA: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavs employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
CBB: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith pays tribute to college basketball legend who is very much alive
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs