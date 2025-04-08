Livvy Dunne shows off signature flavor of popular sports energy drink
By Josh Sanchez
LSU gymnastics and social media star/brand influencer Livvy Dunne is one of the most marketable college athletes. With withan estimated $4.1 million NIL valuation, Livvy was among the first athletes to take advantage of the Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities and take things to the next level.
While her final year with the Tigers has been hampered by a nagging knee injury, Livvy is still bringing in the brand deals and using her platform to her advantage.
Most recently, the sports energy drink Accelerator, which she signed an NIL deal with in 2023 and also became an investor, announced a signature Livvy Dunne flavor that is on sale now.
Livvy took to social media to show off the new "Cotton Candy" flavor with a flirty photoshoot.
Livvy's "Cotton Candy" flavor is currently available for $10 off on Amazon, costing just $14.99 for a 12-pack.
It shouldn't take long for the new flavor to start flying off the shelves.
Livvy remains sidelined as the LSU gymnastics team looks to defend its national championship. The Tigers return to action on Thursday, April 17, in the NCAA semifinals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
LSU will compete in Session II beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET, going up against No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, and No. 8 Michigan State. The top two will advance to the NCAA championship "Four on the Floor" on Saturday, April 19.
