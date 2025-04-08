Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
By Tyler Reed
It wasn't easy, but the Florida Gators rallied back to take down the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the national championship on Monday night.
The Gators trailed for most of the game, but when it came down to winning time, Florida star guard Walter Clayton Jr. shined the brightest.
It came down to the final possession, which is one Cougars fans will be thinking about for the rest of time, as a pump fake gone wrong led to a costly turnover by Houston, which handed the Gators the victory.
In the madness after the final whistle, Clayton Jr. showed true sportsmanship by seeking out a Houston player who was distraught by the finish.
Check out the clip below:
Learning how to win is something that is taught to most at a young age. However, many forget the power that comes with being a "good winner." Clayton Jr. proved tonight that even on the biggest stage, this is still just a game.
The championship game did not begin as rainbows and sunshine for the Gators' star. Clayton Jr. did not score until the second half.
However, his eleven points in the second half helped lift the SEC Tournament champions to the finish line.
Neither my heart nor my head can say congratulations to the Gators (I'm a Kentucky fan.) However, both know when they see a good deed, and Clayton Jr. did just that.
