March Madness 2025: 'One Shining Moment' video for Florida national championship run
By Josh Sanchez
While the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament fell short in delivering any Cinderella teams or monumental upsets during March Madness, it delivered in a big way with the Final Four.
Two national semifinal games went down to the wire, including an epic comeback win by the Houston Cougars, but ultimately it was the Florida Gators who came out on top in an instant classic in the national championship game.
The natty ended with chaos as the Cougars failed to get off a shot in their final possession, with Florida ultimately securing the 65-63 win.
MORE: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
As is always the case when March Madness wraps up, CBS dropped the epic "One Shining Moment" highlight video that is sure to give you chills.
Walter Clayton Jr. of the Gators was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
It was a heartbreaking end to the tournament for the Cougars, but it doesn't take away from the epic run that Kelvin Sampson's squad put together.
Congratulations to the Florida Gators, who secured the third national title in program history. Until next year, everyone.
