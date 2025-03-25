LSU star Livvy Dunne celebrates 'Year 3' in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
By Josh Sanchez
LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is one of the most popular NCAA athletes. As one of the top NIL earners in college, she is constantly landing endorsements and high-profile gigs.
This week, Livvy announced that she will be returning to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for a third straight year.
Livvy is one of the many athletes who are featured in the magazine.
Livvy shared a photo from her shoot in this year's magazine, along with a behind-the-scenes look of the shoot from Bermuda.
"Year 3," she appropriately captioned the photo.
“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” Dunne said about her appearance in the magazine. “You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
Livvy is currently rehabbing a leg injury that has plagued her final year of eligibility for the top-ranked Tigers. The team just wrapped up an SEC Championship and is now aiming to repeat as national champions.
LSU earned a top seed in the NCAA Championships and will kick off their title defense on Thursday, April 3, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania.
