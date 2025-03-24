The Big Lead

Livvy Dunne hilariously prank calls boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne played a prank on her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who played into the joke after realizing what was going on.

By Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament.
LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is one of the top NIL earners in college sports. She's also one half of one of the biggest power couples in sports.

Livvy has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and the two often share moments from their relationship on social media.

Recently, Livvy took to TikTok to show a prank call to Skenes, who took everything in stride.

After focusing the camera on a video of a man, Skenes quickly realized that he was being pranked by his girflriend. He reacted by finishing off his meal before turning the joke back on Livvy.

Skenes put the camera on the same video that Livvy was playing, which caused her to burst out in laughter.

Livvy is currently rehabbing a leg injury that has plagued her final year of eligibility for the top-ranked Tigers. The team just wrapped up an SEC Championship and is now aiming to repeat as national champions.

