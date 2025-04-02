Livvy Dunne pranks boyfriend Paul Skenes, Pirates ace has priceless reaction
By Josh Sanchez
LSU gymnast and social media starlet Livvy Dunne is gearing up for the NCAA gymnastics tournament as the Tigers aim to repeat as national champions. But first, she had to have some fun at the expense of boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Livvy shared a video on TikTok of her April Fool's prank on the Pittsburgh Pirates ace, along with a text message screenshot showing he took the bait.
She claimed she was "getting ready to move and getting rid of some stuff if y'all want."
Among the items were a pair of Jordans, an MLB All-Star game shirt, Skenes' baseball glove, a fire pick, and Air Force windbreaker jacket.
Skenes had texted Dunne after seeing the videos, ""Do I have to buy all my stuff back?" before realizing what day it was. "I didn't realize it was April Fool's Day. Good prank, tho, I liked it. Better than the oil ring thing."
Well played, Livvy.
Livvy is currently rehabbing a leg injury that has plagued her final year of eligibility for the top-ranked Tigers. The team just wrapped up an SEC Championship and is now aiming to repeat as national champions.
Skenes, meanwhile, is getting the new MLB season underway with the struggling 1-5 Pirates.
Skenes was robbed of a win in his first start of the season against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day after the Pirates blew a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning.
