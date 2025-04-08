Adam Schefter will "guarantee" the Eagles make "a trade or two" during the NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
Howie Roseman has constructed one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and that's why the Philadelphia Eagles were Super Bowl champions in 2024.
However, after losing a few key players this offseason to free agency and through trades, Roseman could be active again during this year's draft to help get Philly back to another championship game.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the Eagles are likely to make "a trade or two" during the draft, and given the way Roseman has drafted in recent years it certainly makes sense.
The Eagles have had a very successful track record selecting in the draft, most recently last year choosing top defensive players like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Jalyx Hunt. Before that, they've added Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith, Jalen Carter and many more talents through the NFL Draft.
While the Eagles are picking 32nd by virtue of winning the Super Bowl, that doesn't mean that Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni won't get creative with all of the draft capital the team has over the next several seasons.
