Livvy Dunne objects House NCAA NIL settlement for not reflecting her value
By Matt Reed
Livvy Dunne is one of the biggest names to ever come out of college sports when factoring in her talents on the gymnastics mat, her marketability and the fact that she also happens to be dating one of Major League Baseball's rising superstars; Paul Skenes.
RELATED: Which college basketball teams have the highest value after March Madness?
Dunne and other NCAA athletes are currently voicing their opinions to the NCAA as a back-and-forth settlement case drags on. While Dunne is still in college competing as a star gymnast, she recently spoke via Zoom on a call during the House v. NCAA hearing that addressed her concerns about the $2.8 billion lawsuit.
One of the major sticking points that the social media star brought up is the fact that the proposed distribution of the the billions is heavily-weighted towards men's athletes. In fact, roughly 90 percent of the back-pay settlement is set to be distributed to men, which she doesn't feel does justice to herself and other female athletes that have competed.
At the moment, Dunne has an NIL value of over $4 million, according to On3.
And while she's certainly one of the biggest names in social media and gymnastics, working with brands like Nautica, Crocs, Planet Fitness, Accelerator and appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, there is something to be said about her sticking up for her fellow female athletes.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
MLB: Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophe
NBA: Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
NFL: Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral