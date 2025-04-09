Which college basketball teams have the highest value after March Madness?
By Matt Reed
March Madness is unfortunately behind us for the year, but after another fantastic tournament teams are already gearing up for next season with the transfer portal and NIL in full swing as programs aim to strengthen themselves in hopes of cutting down the nets in 2026.
While teams like North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas have high expectations for themselves each year, many college basketball fans are hoping that 2025's edition of the NCAA Tournament won't be a sign of things to come in terms of the lack of upsets that occurred.
The Wall Street Journal dropped a list of the most valuable men's college basketball teams after this year's national champion was crowned, and surprisingly multiple Final Four teams don't even crack the top 15.
Houston was moments away from winning the national championship after the Florida Gators came back to secure their win, however, neither team is included in the top 15 rankings from WSJ.
While it's easy to argue in Florida's case that they're primarily a football school that doesn't devote all their resources to basketball, Houston has performing well for years under head coach Kelvin Sampson.
Other surprises that did that make the cut are teams like Indiana, Syracuse and Minnesota, all of whom didn't make the NCAA Tournament this season and have honestly struggled to stay relevant in the national title conversation for many years now.
