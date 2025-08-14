Livvy Dunne co-signs Taylor Swift's male NFL fans diss on 'New Heights' with Travis Kelce
By Josh Sanchez
The podcast the internet has been waiting for finally dropped on Wednesday night with pop megastar Taylor Swift making her podcast debut alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast.
Immediately as the podcast dropped, more than one million people were watching live with the Swifties swarming to the stream at a rapid rate.
But, before the episode officially dropped, there was already some buzz thanks to a slick diss towards male NFL fans by Taylor Swift herself.
FULL VIDEO: Taylor Swift 'New Heights' podcast interview with Travis Kelce, Jason
The diss was a perfect response to the unfair criticism Swift has faced in the past for simply supporting her boyfriend and enjoying the game of football, and it received a co-sign from former LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne.
Dunne shared a video of Swift's diss along with the simple three-word message, "She gets it," followed by a rolling laughing face.
MORE: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce superfan names newborn after superstar couple
Love her or hate her, Swift seems like she's here for the long haul and she's really dug into her Chiefs fandom. Now that her Eras Tour is over, the bothered fans better buckle up, because it's very likely she'll be back in the stands in full force as the Chiefs attempt to reach another Super Bowl.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB's postseason schedule includes a big change from 2024
MMA: UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS after new broadcast rights deal
NBA: James Harden names all-time NBA starting five starring just his former teammates
NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Laura Rutledge gets major Monday Night Football promotion in sideline shakeup