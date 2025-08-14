The Big Lead

Livvy Dunne co-signs Taylor Swift's male NFL fans diss on 'New Heights' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's appearance on 'New Heights' with Jason and Travis Kelce got plenty of reaction, including a co-sign from social media star Livvy Dunne.

By Josh Sanchez

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne cheers during the second inning between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne cheers during the second inning between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The podcast the internet has been waiting for finally dropped on Wednesday night with pop megastar Taylor Swift making her podcast debut alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast.

Immediately as the podcast dropped, more than one million people were watching live with the Swifties swarming to the stream at a rapid rate.

But, before the episode officially dropped, there was already some buzz thanks to a slick diss towards male NFL fans by Taylor Swift herself.

FULL VIDEO: Taylor Swift 'New Heights' podcast interview with Travis Kelce, Jason

The diss was a perfect response to the unfair criticism Swift has faced in the past for simply supporting her boyfriend and enjoying the game of football, and it received a co-sign from former LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the championship trophy after LSU Tigers gymnastics wins the national championshi
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the championship trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dunne shared a video of Swift's diss along with the simple three-word message, "She gets it," followed by a rolling laughing face.

MORE: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce superfan names newborn after superstar couple

Love her or hate her, Swift seems like she's here for the long haul and she's really dug into her Chiefs fandom. Now that her Eras Tour is over, the bothered fans better buckle up, because it's very likely she'll be back in the stands in full force as the Chiefs attempt to reach another Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium before a 2025 AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans
Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium before a 2025 AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

