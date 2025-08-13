Taylor Swift roasts male NFL fans in 'New Heights' podcast intro
By Josh Sanchez
Taylor Swift is making her podcast debut on Wednesday night in a new episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The brothers teased the podcast appearance leading up to the official announcement, which came along with the reveal of her new album, Life of a Showgirl. On Wednesday, the Kelces shared Jason's intro for "Tay" in a video on social media to promote the release of the podcast later in the day.
In the promo, Taylor ends with a jab at male NFL fans who have criticized her appearances on game broadcasts since she began dating the younger Kelce brother.
Since New Heights is a predominantly male audience, it was the perfect jab.
“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens... It’s more of me," Swift joked.
One thing everyone can agree on is New Heights hit a home run.
Swifties are as maniacal a fanbase as you can get, so they will be showing up in droves to see what their musical goddess has to say.
New Heights fans, meanwhile, will likely tune in to hate-watch Swift or see if they can get a new perception of who she was.
Judging by the few seconds she spoke in the episode promo, you don't seem too bad, Tay Tay.
