Former NFL star Jason Kelce meets his family's PGA Tour doppelganger
By Matt Reed
Jason Kelce has found a new passion recently after retiring from a long, successful NFL career, and it involves spending lots of time honing his talent in another sport.
RELATED: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course
The former Super Bowl champion has become addicted to golfing, and with this week's PGA Tour event coming to Philadelphia Kelce hit the links with tour professional Shane Lowry.
While Kelce and Lowry were sharing a moment on the fairway, the former Eagles center found out that the golfer dressed up as Travis Kelce for Halloween last year before seeing the hilarious picture.
The resemblance is certainly evident, so if Kelce ever needs to miss some time for the Kansas City Chiefs it's definitely possible that Lowry would be a solid replacement based solely on his appearance.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Derby winner, NBA Playoffs heat up, don't sleep on puck, and more
CFB: College football's most toxic fan bases revealed
MLB: Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
NBA: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
NFL: President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Saturday Night Live' roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship