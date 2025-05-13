Livvy Dunne stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, ready for impact after LSU
By Josh Sanchez
One of the early pioneers of the NIL era in college sports came from an unlikely source. It wasn't a superstar college football player or a one-and-done college basketball player. It was a gymnast at LSU, Livvy Dunne.
Livvy built a strong following on social media and has continued throughout her career, with more than 5.3 followers on Instagram and over 8 million followers on TikTok.
She used that following to an estimated NIL value of a whopping $4.1 million, becoming the highest-paid female college athlete.
MORE: LSU star Livvy Dunne celebrates 'Year 3' in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
With her success, she has been featured in Sports Illustrated's annual SI Swimsuit issue where she is appearing for a third time in 2025. This year, Livvy stunned for a photoshoot in Bermuda, following shoots in Puerto Rico and Portugal.
For Livvy, her hope is to continue being an inspiration in life after gymnastics, where she retired after becoming a national champion in 2024 and falling just short in the national semifinals in her final year in 2025.
“I just want to show other girls that they can have it all — they can be a savvy businesswoman, they can capitalize on their NIL while still in college,” Dunne said. “Being at the forefront of NIL while still at LSU and while only being 20 years old, I hope that it shows other girls that they can do it, too.
MORE: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ
"The collectives mostly go to men’s sports here at LSU, and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities. Women’s sports deserve the same publicity — we put in equal work, equal time in our facilities, and in school. I hope The Livvy Fund is just the beginning.”
Livvy is also dating Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes, proving to be one-half of one of sports' power couples.
Wherever she goes, Livvy finds success, and it will be interesting to see what she does next.
