Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report

The veteran NFL wide receiver called out a reporter for falsely claiming that Beckham Jr. has retired from the league.

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits courtside during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is under fire Tuesday after falsely reporting that one of the NFL's veteran wide receivers is retiring from the game, and the pass catcher quickly came out to dispute that claim.

Odell Beckham Jr. has bounced around in recent years after making high-profile catches with the New York Giants early in his career, and the 10-year veteran denied Schefter's report that he would be leaving the game that he's been playing for decades.

Beckham Jr. most recently appeared with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, however, he failed to make a significant impact after battling some injuries and being buried behind top wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the depth chart.

