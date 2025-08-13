Taylor Swift 'New Heights' podcast interview with Travis Kelce, Jason (FULL VIDEO)
By Josh Sanchez
Swifties, the long wait is over. On Wednesday, August 13, the highly anticipated New Heights podcast episode dropped, featuring the one and only Taylor Swift.
Swift made her podcasting debut on the show with star Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce and his NFL champion brother Jason.
The podcast was teased for the days leading up to its official drop, and even included some exclusive news as Swift officially announced her 12th studio album "The LIfe of a Showgirl."
If you're craving some New Heights, check out the full episode below.
The episode description reads, "On today’s episode, we are joined by singer, songwriter, producer, director, and the most requested guest in the history of New Heights, Taylor Swift!
"Taylor joins Travis and Jason to talk about her journey to reclaim her master recordings, what she’s been up to after the record-breaking The Eras Tour, her experience as a member of Chiefs kingdom, and all the details on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl! "
Swifties are as maniacal a fanbase as you can get, so they will be showing up in droves to see what their musical goddess has to say.
New Heights fans, meanwhile, will likely tune in to hate-watch Swift or see if they can get a new perception of who she was.
You know the podcast is about to do some serious numbers.
