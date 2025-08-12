UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS
By Matt Reed
The UFC has built up a strangely close relationship with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, over the years and now Dana White and his organization are one step closer to hosting one of the biggest fight events in the history of mixed martial arts.
There's been lots of talks about bringing a fight night to the nation's capital for months, and it apepars that those discussions are nearing a final outcome after White appeared on CBS Tuesday to announce that the network will carry a July 4 event next year at the White House.
The whole concept around the event was to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary and with Trump being a massive UFC supporter it only makes sense that he would likely be present for the historic sporting venture.
Over the years, Trump has frequented many large UFC pay-per-view fights and is often seen by White's side as the sport continues to grow worldwide. UFC recently announced a massive multi-billion deal with CBS to bring use their coverage and make the sport more accessible for viewers.
