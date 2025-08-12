The Big Lead

UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS

The UFC previously stated that they're looking to construct a 25,000-seat venue at the White House with president Donald Trump in attendance.

By Matt Reed

UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden
UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The UFC has built up a strangely close relationship with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, over the years and now Dana White and his organization are one step closer to hosting one of the biggest fight events in the history of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Dana White announces huge UFC broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model

There's been lots of talks about bringing a fight night to the nation's capital for months, and it apepars that those discussions are nearing a final outcome after White appeared on CBS Tuesday to announce that the network will carry a July 4 event next year at the White House.

The whole concept around the event was to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary and with Trump being a massive UFC supporter it only makes sense that he would likely be present for the historic sporting venture.

Over the years, Trump has frequented many large UFC pay-per-view fights and is often seen by White's side as the sport continues to grow worldwide. UFC recently announced a massive multi-billion deal with CBS to bring use their coverage and make the sport more accessible for viewers.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring

NFL: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game

SPORTS MEDIA: Dana White announces huge broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model

VIRAL: Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce

WNBA:Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card autograph stunt

Home/MMA