James Harden names all-time NBA starting five starring just his former teammates
James Harden is one of the greatest NBA players ever. During his prime with the Houston Rockets, the Beard was the best offensive player in the world for a few seasons. The former MVP has never made it to the NBA Finals as a leading man, but did so during his initial years with the OKC Thunder.
During his career, Harden has played alongside some huge names. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant during the Thunder years, Chris Paul and Dwight Howard during the Rockets era, and even names like Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid since then. He's often been surrounded by top talent.
RELATED: LeBron James and Anthony Davis share same cryptic quote on Instagram
Asked to create the best starting five of his former teammates with himself included, Harden had an answer at the ready.
"That's a good question. All right, let me think," Harden said. "Center Joel Embiid, I thought about Dwight, like in his prime. Oh, let me start over. Yo, that point guard position is crazy. You got CP, you got Russ, and you got Kyrie.
"Let me just go um, Kyrie, Russ, me, KD, and Joel... I like that team. Small team that can run the floor, got handles, can shoot."
While that team sounds insanely good, it's wild that Harden chose to leave out CP and current teammate Kawhi Leonard from the list. Outside of Durant, Leonard is the only two-time champion Harden has played with. This is a surprising list, but an incredible team nevertheless.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
NFL: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game
SPORTS MEDIA: Dana White announces huge broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model
VIRAL: Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
WNBA:Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card autograph stunt