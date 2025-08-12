ESPN's Laura Rutledge gets major Monday Night Football promotion in sideline shakeup
By Josh Sanchez
ESPN announced a little sideline shuffle to its broadcasts ahead of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, including an increased role for Laura Rutledge.
Rutledge will join the Monday Night Football crew for all broadcasts along Lisa Salters, while ESPN is adding Katie George and Peter Schrager to its coverage for crossover games.
MORE: ESPN NFL insider suggests Cowboys 'further away' from deal with Micah Parsons
Salters and Rutledge join Joe Buck and Troy Aikman every week, while George and Schrager join Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick for five games in Weeks 2, 4, 6, 7, and 18.
Rutledge is the host of NFL Live and a reporter for SEC on ABC. The two-time Emmy recipient's new role will include 20 games this season: 18 regular-season games and ESPN's Wild Card and Divisional playoff games.
MORE: Shams Charania hilariously reveals the work-life balance of a sports insider
Monday Night Football will kick off its 2025 schedule on Monday, September 8, with an NFC North showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Week 2 will bring us the first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans kicking off the action and the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in the nightcap.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
NFL: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game
SPORTS MEDIA: Dana White announces huge broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model
VIRAL: Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
WNBA:Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card autograph stunt