Green Bay Packers star admits he 'recruited' Micah Parsons amid Cowboys drama
By Matt Reed
The Green Bay Packers made a playoff run in 2024 NFL season before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and while Jordan Love and Co. didn't have the performance the NFC team wanted it's clear the franchise has a solid foundation.
RELATED: 49ers acquire veteran RB from Commanders to back up Christian McCaffrey
With a number of talented stars on offense like Love, Josh Jacobs and first-round pick Matthew Golden, Green Bay could be one of the more dynamic scoring teams in the league, however, their defense has a target to take the team to another level.
While speaking with Kay Adams recently on the Up & Adams show, Love told the host that he "recruited" Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons during his wild negotiations with the NFC East team.
The Cowboys star has been publicly disgruntled with the franchise given Jerry Jones' absurd behavior, which has included cutting Parsons' agent out of negotiations.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games
NBA: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
NCAAF: Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveil incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams
VIRAL: Golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt