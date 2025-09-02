Dave Portnoy trolls football fans by saying he would be a great offensive play-caller
By Tyler Reed
The partnership between Barstool Sports and Fox Sports came as somewhat of a surprise. Fox Sports announced that Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy would join the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew, and fans got their first taste of that this past Saturday.
On Tuesday, "Wake Up Barstool" debuted on FS1. The show is the typical sports talk setup, where the crew talks about the biggest headlines in sports.
MORE: College football top 25 rankings 2025: Coaches Poll released for Week 2
It didn't take long for Portnoy to begin trolling when he stated he could be one of the best offensive minds in the game if he were calling plays.
"I love football. I think I'd be one of the great offensive minds in the history of the game. I honestly think play-calling, I'm smarter than 99% of the play-callers," said Portnoy.
I have a hard time believing that there are people out there who don't believe he is trolling. However, maybe it would be fun to allow Portnoy to get a playcall in.
MORE: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
Seriously, what would hurt to allow that in a game like we saw on Monday night between TCU and North Carolina? Imagine the play actually works? I would never let anyone hear the end of it.
New idea for the future of college sports. Let people bid on calling a play, and all the money goes to the said teams' NIL fund. I'm clearly a genius.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Bill Belichick's deflating debut, Micah Parsons' injury, and more
CFB: Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Thanks to Bill Belichick, UNC vs TCU football game commands a strong celebrity crowd
VIRAL: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson trolled by viral beach yoga sign before UNC debut