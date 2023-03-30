Kay Adams Shows Off New 'Up & Adams' Studio
Kay Adams has been hosting Up & Adams for FanDuel TV since September of 2022. But only now does she have a full-on studio. To this point Adams has appeared to host episodes from a home office set-up, which is not very far out of the norm nowadays. It worked well, too, since the format of the show mostly revolves around interviews that would have to be held digitally anyways.
But eventually FDTV was going to invest in a proper studio space for their highest-profile host. Adams revealed the new studio on Thursday. It is nice.
Very spacious. Modern desk. Well-designed. A quality studio.