Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares rare scenes from NFL meetings
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL held its annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida this week, with a handful of new rule changes being agreed on. While we get to see what's on the surface of the annual meetings with coaches and owners speaking to the media, we don't really get to see what goes down behind closed doors... until now.
Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the week in Palm Beach.
"Sunny skies, serious business, and a little fun at the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach. The Chiefs’ executive sessions were purposeful and productive," Tavia wrote on Instagram. "NFL significant others united in service with the USO and City Year, shared meaningful fellowship, and walked away with powerful insights."
In Tavia's behind-the-scenes photos, we get to see Andy Reid ditch his traditional Hawaiian shirt for a suit jacket.
"We officially closed the book on an unforgettable 2024 season—the best regular season in franchise history—and reflected on and celebrated the journey," she added.
"With a new draft class on deck and a fresh season loading, we’re locked in and ready to make 2025 one for the books."
Tavia finished, "Grateful for this incredible crew we get to do life—and football—with."
The season may not have ended how the Chiefs had hoped, getting shellacked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but the draft allows the team to reload and gear up for another deep postseason run.
The next big event for Clark Hunt and the Chiefs to tackle will go down in a matter of weeks when the 2025 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.
