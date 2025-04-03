The Big Lead

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares rare scenes from NFL meetings

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

By Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles, and daughter Gracie Hunt.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles, and daughter Gracie Hunt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL held its annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida this week, with a handful of new rule changes being agreed on. While we get to see what's on the surface of the annual meetings with coaches and owners speaking to the media, we don't really get to see what goes down behind closed doors... until now.

"Sunny skies, serious business, and a little fun at the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach. The Chiefs’ executive sessions were purposeful and productive," Tavia wrote on Instagram. "NFL significant others united in service with the USO and City Year, shared meaningful fellowship, and walked away with powerful insights."

In Tavia's behind-the-scenes photos, we get to see Andy Reid ditch his traditional Hawaiian shirt for a suit jacket.

Tavia Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs personnel at the NFL annual meetings
Tavia Hunt / Instagram

"We officially closed the book on an unforgettable 2024 season—the best regular season in franchise history—and reflected on and celebrated the journey," she added.

"With a new draft class on deck and a fresh season loading, we’re locked in and ready to make 2025 one for the books."

NFL annual meeting
Tavia Hunt / Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia
Tavia Hunt / Instagram

Tavia finished, "Grateful for this incredible crew we get to do life—and football—with."

The season may not have ended how the Chiefs had hoped, getting shellacked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but the draft allows the team to reload and gear up for another deep postseason run.

The next big event for Clark Hunt and the Chiefs to tackle will go down in a matter of weeks when the 2025 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet at the NFL Honors
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

