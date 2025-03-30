Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt, sister Ava twin in matching birthday dresses at party
By Josh Sanchez
Saturday, March 29, was a special day in the Clark Family household, with NFL royalty Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia, celebrating their daughters birthdays, Kansas City Chiefs heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt.
Gracie turned 26, while Ava celebrated her 19th birthday.
Throughout the day, the siblings were sharing photos from their birthday celebration with family and friends showing up for an extravagant party that included fine dining and luxury gifts. But what else would you expect?
At one point during the day, Gracie shared a candid snap on Instagram Stories to show off the birthday attire for the birthday girls, who posed in matching dresses with their mom Tavia.
They're "birthday twins" in more ways than one.
The tightknit family will likely continue their birthday celebrations throughout the rest of the weekend since they have double the joy to celebrate.
And who doesn't love capping off the weekend with a Sunday night feast before crashing into another week. That's living the life.
Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children. The couple tied the knot in 1993. After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and Ava, who is the youngest.
