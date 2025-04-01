Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt gives 26 motivational life tips after birthday
By Josh Sanchez
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt had an eventful weekend, celebrating her 26th birthday with an extravagant party full of family and friends.
Gracie, who often makes appearances at various NFL event to represent the Chiefs along with her father, owner Clark Hunt, has a strong following on social media with more than 711,000 followers on Instagram.
After her birthday celebration, Gracie shared a list of 26 motivational life tips for her followers with the caption, "26 things I’ve learned by 26."
Gracie, who is very spiritual and proud of her faith, had bullet points that included notes on focusing on God and protecting your mental health.
You can read all of the tips in the caption below.
That a strong list of points for anyone looking to get their mindset right as we gear up for the spring and summer seasons.
Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children.
The couple tied the knot in 1993. After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and then their youngest Ava, a cheerleader at SMU who recently celebrated her 19th birthday.
