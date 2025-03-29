Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens sweet bday notes to daughters
By Josh Sanchez
March 29 is a big day in the Clark Family household. Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt, the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia, share a birthday and get to celebrate together.
While they are seven years apart, the sisters are very close and are often spotted together on the sideline at various NFL games and events for the Clark Hunt Foundation and Chiefs.
Today, their mother Tavia penned emotional message to both of her daughters along with sweet photos from throughout the years.
Gracie is turning 26, while Ava is celebrating her 19th birthday.
"My beautiful, strong, wise, and grace-filled girl—how is it possible that you’re 26 today? You are everything your name embodies—pure grace (except for your clutziness). A quiet leader with the highest standards, a heart for others, and a faith that is unwavering," Tavia wrote of Gracie.
"Whether you’re hiking a 14er, crushing a workout (or three in a day), running your age, designing fashion, or sharing Jesus with a stranger, you lead with purpose and love.
"You inspire me daily with your discipline, hard work, kindness, and the way you move through life with such intentionality. You don’t get caught up in the noise—you set the tone. No drama, no games (unless it’s an actual game, in which case, you’re all in!). Your heart for serving others, especially through Special Olympics, speaks volumes about the kind of person you are—someone who lifts, encourages, and loves deeply"
She had an equally as incredible message for Ava, the youngest of her three children.
"My sweet, adventurous, big-hearted, brilliant girl—how is it that 19 years have flown by? You have always been a force of light and love, bringing joy wherever you go. You are fun, flexible (flippable!), and a friend to all. You love Jesus, people, animals, and you make the world a better and happier place simply by being in it," she wrote to Ava.
"As you step into this last year of your teens, here’s a little motherly wisdom for the journey:• Keep loving big and forgiving quickly. It’s your superpower. Keep chasing your dreams, even the ones that scare you. The best things in life usually start on the other side of fear. Keep taking those world-record relaxation baths (just remember to get out eventually). Stay curious, stay kind, and stay true to yourself.• Remember, God has already written your story—trust Him with the next chapter."
After the generational run the Chiefs have been on in recent years, the Hunts have become NFL Royalty, and it's clearly brought the family closer together than ever.
Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children. The couple tied the knot in 1993. After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and Ava, who is the youngest.
