JuJu Watkins pens heartfelt note to USC women's basketball team, fans after UConn loss
By Josh Sanchez
The USC women's basketball team gave it their all, but ultimately came up short against the powerhouse that is Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 of March Madness.
It was a strong effort by the Trojans, who played the last two games without superstar guard JuJu Watkins, who suffered a torn ACL in the second round.
After the team was eliminated from the tournament, Watkins took to social media to send a heartwarming message to her teammates and the loyal USC fans.
Watkins thanked everyone for their support as she recovers from her knee injury, while showing some love for her team.
"Thank you all for the incredible love and support. Seeing all your messages and kind words has meant the world to me -- y'all have given me so much hope," Watkins shared on her Instagram Story.
"Right now, my heart is with my teammates -- I wish I could have been out there battling, but I couldn't be prouder of the fight we've fought together. Thank you all."
While USC and Watkins' seasons came to an end earlier than they would have hoped, there is nothing to hang their heads about. If you're going to go down, you go down swinging against a UConn team that now has the most Final Four appearances in men's or women's NCAA tournament history.
Watkins will now focus on rehabbing her knee during the offseason after putting together an incredible season averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
