USC women's basketball team hilariously gets 'JuJu Watkins' on bench for Sweet 16
By Josh Sanchez
The USC women's basketball team is making sure that JuJu Watkins' presence is felt for their Sweet 16 showdown against the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats as March Madness continues.
Watkins is out of action after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the team's second-round game against Mississippi State and was not with her team on Saturday night.
While she couldn't be in attendance, her teammates did the best they could and brought "JuJu" to the bench by hilariously bringing along one of her Funko Pop! figurines.
MORE: USC women's basketball team shows love to JuJu Watkins before Sweet 16
Funko Pop! JuJu was spotted by the ESPN cameras during the game's broadcast.
Incredible.
MORE: USC basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb shares emotional statement on JuJu Watkins
To add to the hilarity of the moment, the announcer said, "The head may bob, but the bun stays in place." It doesn't get much more perfect than that.
Hopefully the Trojans can channel the spirit of Funko Pop! JuJu in the second half and find the spark the team needs to come from behind after entering the break trailing Kansas State, 30-28.
The winner of USC vs. Kansas State will advance to face Paige Bueckers and the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 on Monday, March 31. TIp-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers' 2024 World Series rings hidden details include tribute to legend
NBA: ESPN reporter breaks silence after LeBron shaded him in Pat McAfee interview
CBB: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after gnarly eye poke
TENNIS: Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula roasts Dolphins after Miami Open win
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Erin Dolan gets increased full-time role with network