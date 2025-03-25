The Big Lead

USC star JuJu Watkins' injury update officially revealed

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins saw her season come to an early end after a devastating knee injury on Monday night.

By Josh Sanchez

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins grabs her knee after falling g to the floor during the NCAA Tournament.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins grabs her knee after falling g to the floor during the NCAA Tournament. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The college basketball world was shocked on Monday night when USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins went down with a knee injury.

Watkins was driving to the bucket in the first quarter against Mississippi State when her knee went out and she went down screaming in pain. She was carried off of the court and immediately taken to the locker room.

Unfortunately for the Trojans and college basketball fans, the worst fear was confirmed.

MORE: USC star JuJu Watkins suffers scary knee injury

Watkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL that leaves USC with a major hole on the roster.

The 19-year-old was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, following up her Freshman of the Year campaign.

MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles

This season, the Trojans guard is averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins injures her knee in the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins injures her knee in the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC was able to move forward and come away with a dominant 96-59 win over the No. 9 seed Bulldogs. Up next for USC is a meeting with the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 29.

Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

SOCCER: The USMNT remains a joke

NBA: Kyrie Irving goes on epic rant about 'stupid' and 'ignorant' racism

NFL: 'Batman' has concerns with Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers


CBB/CFB: What does a top-level men's college basketball star cost in NIL dollars?

MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Viral Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart gets arrested again

Home/Latest News