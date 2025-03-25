USC star JuJu Watkins' injury update officially revealed
By Josh Sanchez
The college basketball world was shocked on Monday night when USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins went down with a knee injury.
Watkins was driving to the bucket in the first quarter against Mississippi State when her knee went out and she went down screaming in pain. She was carried off of the court and immediately taken to the locker room.
Unfortunately for the Trojans and college basketball fans, the worst fear was confirmed.
MORE: USC star JuJu Watkins suffers scary knee injury
Watkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL that leaves USC with a major hole on the roster.
The 19-year-old was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, following up her Freshman of the Year campaign.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles
This season, the Trojans guard is averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
USC was able to move forward and come away with a dominant 96-59 win over the No. 9 seed Bulldogs. Up next for USC is a meeting with the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 29.
Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: The USMNT remains a joke
NBA: Kyrie Irving goes on epic rant about 'stupid' and 'ignorant' racism
NFL: 'Batman' has concerns with Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers
CBB/CFB: What does a top-level men's college basketball star cost in NIL dollars?
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Viral Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart gets arrested again