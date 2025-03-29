The Big Lead

USC women's basketball team shows love to JuJu Watkins before Sweet 16

JuJu Watkins won't be on the court for the USC women's basketball team in their Sweet 16 showdown against Kansas State, but her teammates showed her love before tip-off.

By Josh Sanchez

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC women's basketball team faces a difficult task on Saturday night against the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats at Spokane Arena in Washington with superstar guard JuJu Watkins out for the remainder of NCAA Tournament after suffering a torn ACL in the second round against Mississippi State.

Despite the fact that the No. 1 seed Trojans will be without their best player and the National Player of the Year, they are showing that she will be on the court in spirit.

The Trojans players showed love for JuJu on their way to the arena with every player wearing one of Watkins' Nike t-shirts feature her face and signature bun.

Video of USC walking to their team bus surfaced on social media with the caption, "Reppin' 12 on the way to the arena. We love you, Ju."

That's love, and shows just how much JuJu means to the Trojans on and off of the court.

Without Watkins, USC will need to find someone who can step up and make up for the significant loss on both sides of the court. Luckily, they have star transfer Kiki Iriafen who is ready for the role.

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen celebrates scoring in the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen celebrates scoring in the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tip-off between the Trojans and Wildcats is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The winner of USC vs. Kansas State will advance to face the winner of No. 2 seed UConn and No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the Elite 8.

