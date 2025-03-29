USC women's basketball team shows love to JuJu Watkins before Sweet 16
By Josh Sanchez
The USC women's basketball team faces a difficult task on Saturday night against the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats at Spokane Arena in Washington with superstar guard JuJu Watkins out for the remainder of NCAA Tournament after suffering a torn ACL in the second round against Mississippi State.
Despite the fact that the No. 1 seed Trojans will be without their best player and the National Player of the Year, they are showing that she will be on the court in spirit.
The Trojans players showed love for JuJu on their way to the arena with every player wearing one of Watkins' Nike t-shirts feature her face and signature bun.
MORE: USC basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb shares emotional statement on JuJu Watkins
Video of USC walking to their team bus surfaced on social media with the caption, "Reppin' 12 on the way to the arena. We love you, Ju."
That's love, and shows just how much JuJu means to the Trojans on and off of the court.
MORE: Who will step up for USC basketball after JuJu Watkins injury?
Without Watkins, USC will need to find someone who can step up and make up for the significant loss on both sides of the court. Luckily, they have star transfer Kiki Iriafen who is ready for the role.
Tip-off between the Trojans and Wildcats is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
The winner of USC vs. Kansas State will advance to face the winner of No. 2 seed UConn and No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the Elite 8.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers' 2024 World Series rings hidden details include tribute to legend
NBA: ESPN reporter breaks silence after LeBron shaded him in Pat McAfee interview
CBB: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after gnarly eye poke
TENNIS: Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula roasts Dolphins after Miami Open win
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Erin Dolan gets increased full-time role with network