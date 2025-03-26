USC basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb shares emotional statement on JuJu Watkins
By Josh Sanchez
The college basketball world was left in shock over the weekend when USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins went down with a season-ending knee injury in the Round of 32 win against Mississippi State.
JuJu will now be out of action for the remainder of March Madness, but the team is rallying behind her as she prepares to undergo surgery and begin her recovery.
Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shared an emotional statement about JuJu's impact on the program and what USC will miss as they push forward in the NCAA Tournament and play for her.
MORE: Caitlin Clark sends heartwarming message to JuJu Watkins after knee injury
"JuJu is a special player—unquestionably tough physically and mentally—and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan family," Gottlieb said in a statement on Instagram. "One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine.
"JuJu’s toughness, her talent, and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship."
The 19-year-old was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, following up her Freshman of the Year campaign.
MORE: Kim Mulkey saddened by injury to USC star JuJu Watkins
This season, the Trojans guard is averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
Watkins will be missed, but USC is still focused on making their deep tournament push.
Up next for USC is a meeting with the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 29. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age