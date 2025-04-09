Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest
By Matt Reed
To a lot of casual golf fans, it may be surprising that it's been a decade since Jordan Spieth won his first major tournament at Augusta National. However, the 31 year old will be back at The Masters this weekend alongside a star-studded field as he aims to change that long-standing drought in Georgia.
While the tournament doesn't start until Thursday, Spieth and other top golfers took to the course Wednesday during the Masters Par 3 Contest, an annual tradition that serves as a laid-back warmup opportunity for players and their families to get involved.
While Spieth took part in the action, it was his young kids, Sammy and Sophie, that ended up stealing the show on the day. The three-time major champion let his son tee off on the first hole, and it was quite the sight when he made strong contact with his driver.
That was later followed up by Spieth walking the course with his daughter, Sammy, who he had to call out for trying to eat something she found on the ground of the course.
It was an adorable moment for Spieth and his family, and yet another opportunity to show that despite the perception of golfers that many of them have great personalities and that the sport can continue to grow by showing them off.
