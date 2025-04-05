August National gives a rare look at The Masters' top secret location
By Matt Reed
The Masters is truly one of the most unique spectacles in professional sports, and particularly golf, not just because of the amazing scenes around Augusta National but also the exclusivity of the event itself.
One location has especially become a topic of interest in recent years as it's gained more lure amongst the golf community for its entry fee and cool amenities.
As the tournament nears teeing off next week, a video on Sports Business Journal's Instagram page provided rare insight into one of the most secret locations at Augusta National known as Berckmans Place.
Some speculate that in order to gain access into Berckmans Place patrons must pay over $10,000 per person to go to one of the five spectacular restaurants, as well as the exclusive merchandise shop and putting greens that mimic holes from Augusta's real-life course.
The 90,000-plus square foot facility on the grounds certainly adds to the already-impressive reputation Augusta has built up over its long history, and with the tournament right around the corner it'll be interesting to see what kind of cool items come out of this year's event.
