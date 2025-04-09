Cam Smith hits Augusta National fairways in business attire ahead of The Masters
By Matt Reed
The Masters might be one of the most exclusive events in all of sports, and that's why it's not surprising that golf's biggest tournament brings out some truly unique fashion statements from players.
LIV Golf star Cam Smith showed up to Augusta National on Wednesday in a very different outfit than one might expect to see on the driving range, and that's because he was donning a full suit in front of the crowd, media and other players.
While golf is obviously already a sport that requires its players to dress up to a certain degree, Smith took this to an entirely different level by putting on a business suit jacket and slacks.
Smith finished runner up at the 2020 Masters, and he's seeking his first major championship this weekend. Perhaps he's looking to throw some good juju his way by dressing the part.
