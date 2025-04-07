The Big Lead

Scottie Scheffler might have the best Masters Champions Dinner of all time

The two-time Masters winner has one of the cheaper dinner choices in recent history.

By Matt Reed

Mar 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler shakes hands with a steward prior to teeing off at the first hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Scottie Scheffler enters The Masters as the event's defending champion, and one of the perks of being a previous winner at Augusta National is that he gets to host a Champion's Dinner at one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world.

RELATED: Scott Van Pelt says he's "stealing" money while announcing golf events

Now, for Scheffler it's not a new concept for him because he's won the event twice in the past three years. However, it does look like the Texas native is getting a little more simplistic with his menu compared to last time around in 2023.

In fact, Golf Digest put together a list of the most expensive Masters dinners in recent history, and Scheffler's menu this year doesn't even crack the top 10, coming in at roughly $108 per plate.

Scheffler's choices include cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, texas-style chili and cowboy ribeye steak, as well as a chocolate chip skillet cookie for dessert.

The most expensive Masters dinner recorded was in 2022 when Hideki Matsuyama held his evening at Augusta and had an average plate of $220, over double that amount of Scheffler.

