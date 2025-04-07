Scottie Scheffler might have the best Masters Champions Dinner of all time
By Matt Reed
Scottie Scheffler enters The Masters as the event's defending champion, and one of the perks of being a previous winner at Augusta National is that he gets to host a Champion's Dinner at one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world.
Now, for Scheffler it's not a new concept for him because he's won the event twice in the past three years. However, it does look like the Texas native is getting a little more simplistic with his menu compared to last time around in 2023.
In fact, Golf Digest put together a list of the most expensive Masters dinners in recent history, and Scheffler's menu this year doesn't even crack the top 10, coming in at roughly $108 per plate.
Scheffler's choices include cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, texas-style chili and cowboy ribeye steak, as well as a chocolate chip skillet cookie for dessert.
The most expensive Masters dinner recorded was in 2022 when Hideki Matsuyama held his evening at Augusta and had an average plate of $220, over double that amount of Scheffler.
