Caitlin Clark trolls Fever teammate Lexie Hull after Unrivaled championship
By Josh Sanchez
The inaugural Unrivaled season is in the books and the 3x3 women's basketball league has its first champion, Rose BC, the last-place team in ESPN's preseason rankings. Rose BC beat Vinyl BC to win the title.
The Indiana Fever were well-represented in the game with Lexie Hull on Rose BC and Aliyah Boston on Vinyl, and their superstar teammate Caitlin Clark was watching closely.
Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, is known for trolling her teammates on social media and she was right back at it again.
MORE: Angel Reese's Rose BC teammates FaceTime for Unrivaled championship celebration after she misses game
Immediately after the game, Clark left a hilarious took a light jab on an official Fever post about Hull winning over Boston. "[Aliyah Boston], you didn’t deserve this," Clark wrote on a post featuring Hull. "I'm sorry."
Boston cracked a joke of her own after the game, suggesting Hull owes her dinner. Each player on the winning team received a $50,000 bonus.
Throughout the inaugural Unrivaled season, Hull and Boston showed steady improvement the regular season went on.
MORE: Caitlin Clark’s agent says the WNBA will never pay her what she’s actually worth
Hull averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and three assists per game for the champion Rose. Boston, meanwhile, averaged 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds off of the bench. Both were strong rotational players for their respective teams alongside some of the WNBA's best.
The next time hull and Boston hit the court, they will be reunited as teammates with the Clark and the Fever.
Indiana, which revamped its roster during the offseason to build a strong supporting cast for Clark, opens the 2025 WNBA season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17. In the meantime, the rebuilt roster will take time to work on team chemistry.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Florida gets shockingly tough draw
NFL: Is Stefon Diggs going back to Buffalo?
ROUNDUP: Recap Selection Sunday and more
0CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness