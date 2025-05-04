Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull reps Caitlin Clark Hawkeyes shersey for Iowa homecoming
By Josh Sanchez
It's gameday for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the second game of a back-to-back in the WNBA preseason. It's a special game for Clark, who makes her return to Iowa City.
Clark, who missed the preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday due to a leg injury, is hoping to make her season debut on her old stomping grounds at the University of Iowa.
During her illustrious career at Iowa, Clark broke multiple NCAA and school records, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Throughout her career with the Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
Ahead of the game, Clark's teammate Lexie Hull represented Clark by rocking an Iowa shersey with the No. 22.
The game-is officially set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Indiana Fever vs. Brazil TV & Viewing Info
Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
TV Info: ESPN
Betting Odds: N/A
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
