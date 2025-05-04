The Big Lead

Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull reps Caitlin Clark Hawkeyes shersey for Iowa homecoming

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Brazil national team in the WNBA preseason, but it's a special game for Clark as she returns to Iowa.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and guard Caitlin Clark arrive at Wintrust Arena before a game against the Chicago Sky.
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and guard Caitlin Clark arrive at Wintrust Arena before a game against the Chicago Sky. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
It's gameday for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the second game of a back-to-back in the WNBA preseason. It's a special game for Clark, who makes her return to Iowa City.

Clark, who missed the preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday due to a leg injury, is hoping to make her season debut on her old stomping grounds at the University of Iowa.

During her illustrious career at Iowa, Clark broke multiple NCAA and school records, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Throughout her career with the Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

Ahead of the game, Clark's teammate Lexie Hull represented Clark by rocking an Iowa shersey with the No. 22.

The game-is officially set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Indiana Fever vs. Brazil TV & Viewing Info

Caitlin Clark is pictured at half court as her retired jersey hangs in the rafters behind her at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa
Caitlin Clark is pictured at half court as her retired jersey hangs in the rafters behind her at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV Info: ESPN

Betting OddsN/A

