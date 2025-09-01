'Hair Jordon' shirt has become must-have ahead of Bill Belichick's college debut
By Tyler Reed
If you're like me, chances are you were scrolling the college football schedule last Friday and began wondering why the North Carolina Tar Heels were the big game on Monday night.
How could I forget that this game is the debut of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick? I guess North Carolina football has yet to find itself on the front of my mind.
No matter my feelings, the Tar Heels have garnered a lot of interest with the hiring of Belichick. But Belichick has also thrust himself into the spotlight after it was discovered he was in a relationship with Jordon Hudson.
MORE: College football rankings: ESPN's Heather Dinich has shock pick for No. 1
We didn't know Hudson before it was discovered that these two were smitten. I still wish we lived in a world where we didn't know her name. But it can't be denied, Hudson has staying power.
Hudson really made headlines with her comments during Belichick's "60 Minutes" interview, where it looked like the 24-year-old was running the show.
Her comment, "We're not talking about this," when referencing how the two met, has become iconic. So iconic that you can get them on a "Hair Jordon" t-shirt.
MORE: TCU vs North Carolina live stream: Watch Bill Belichick's UNC debut online
I can't dismiss how important it is to have college football back in our lives. People are willing to wear shirts like this, and I, for one, celebrate that.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Lee Corso says goodbye, changing of the Tide, Arch sadness, and more
CFB: New national championship favorite emerges after top college football teams falter
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Veteran NBC sportscaster reveals what Micah Parsons trade says about Dallas Cowboys
VIRAL: Carlos Alcaraz entertains U.S. Open tennis crowd with audacious behind-the-back shot attempt