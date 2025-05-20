NFL legend Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly are engaged
By Matt Reed
There have been countless twists in the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship recently, including a viral CBS News interview that went wrong for the couple for several reasons, but a new report from the New York Times revealed a piece of information that no NFL or college football fan could've expected.
RELATED: UNC sells out allotment of tickets for upcoming college football season
During a deep dive into their relationship, the New York Times alleges that Hudson has told "at least one person that she and Belichick are engaged to be married."
The allegation comes just a week after Belichick did his most recent public interview, where he defending Hudson but did go out of his way to say that she isn't involved in North Carolina's football program at all.
While Belichick and Hudson have constantly failed to reveal how they actually met, and the 24 year old reportedly turned down ABC show Dancing With The Stars with hopes of appearing on another reality show in the future, it seems as though their relationship could indeed be reaching another milestone.
