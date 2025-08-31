Veteran NBC sportscaster reveals what Micah Parsons trade says about Cowboys
The trade that sent Micah Parsons from the Green Bay Packers to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday sent shockwaves through the NFL.
Everyone had a take on the trade — including longtime NFL broadcaster Mike Tirico.
MORE: Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers in unhinged NFL rant
Tirico, who will call the Super Bowl on NBC in February 2026, told John Ourand on the latest episode ofThe Varsitypodcast that the trade revealed a flaw in Jerry Jones' system.
"You can say the Cowboys have not been as pinpoint, ahead of the game, as the other successful franchises in managing the cap when it comes to big-ticket items," Tirico said. "When you sit in the chair, whatever Jerry's chair is ... you have to think of the future. This trade does have some future thoughts in mind.
"Because they were heading down a road where, Dak Prescott, number-1 paid player in average annual value, at $60 million a year. CeeDee Lamb, third among wide receivers only behind Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson, and then Micah would have been at the top of the market for defensive players. So you can't field another 50 (players) when your three are gaining 40, 42, 46, maybe even 50 percent of the cap."
MORE: Fox, YouTube TV make major contract announcement ahead of college football showdown
In other words, through roster management — or the lack thereof — the Cowboys had backed themselves into a corner.
"I don't know if Dallas has been the most effective team in the last several years of managing the capology out down the line going forward," Tirico said.
Tirico noted in the next breath that star power is, literally and figuratively, how the Cowboys managed to attract a fanbase that extends well beyond the Lone Star State. But if Parsons could have fetched multiple players who would help the Cowboys beyond 2025, why not trade him for picks before the draft?
"I don't know if this was handled as well as it could've been," Tirico said.
