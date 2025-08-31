Carlos Alcaraz entertains U.S. Open tennis crowd with audacious shot attempt
By Matt Reed
Carlos Alcaraz is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining tennis players in the world after bursting onto the scene several years ago, but as the Spaniard continues to make an impression on the sport as he reaches new heights his signature moments have risen to crazy levels.
Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win this year's men's U.S. Open tennis championship in New York City, and during his most recent Round of 16 win over Arthur Rinderknech the 22 year old defied all odds on Arthur Ashe Stadium court and gave the jam-packed crowd an unforgettable moment after executing an insane shot.
After moving in towards the net after a powerful serve, Alcaraz found himself in a precarious position after Rinderknech also moved in on a high backhand return. However, the Spaniard showed that he had an extra trick up his sleeve when he pulled out an audacious behind-the-back shot to keep himself in the point and ultimately win it.
After taking a competitive first set in a tiebreaker, Alcaraz punched his place into the quarterfinals with a straight sets victory and will now take on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the final eight as the young star aims to win his eighth grand slam title before his 23rd birthday.
