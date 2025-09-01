The Big Lead

College football games on today 9/1/25: Week 1 TV schedule for Labor Day Monday

Week 1 of the 2025 college football season wraps up on Monday, September 1, 2025. Here is the TV schedule for today, which includes Bill Belichick's UNC debut.

By Josh Sanchez

UNC football coach Bill Belichick speaks with media members inside the Kenan Football Center before the Tar Heels' first preseason practice
UNC football coach Bill Belichick speaks with media members inside the Kenan Football Center before the Tar Heels' first preseason practice / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's been a busy first full weekend of the 2025 college football schedule, but we're not done yet. After a doubleheader on Sunday to continue the holiday weekend action, we have one final game before officially entering Week 2.

While everyone is sitting at home enjoying Labor Day and the final day of the extended weekend, we'll put a bow on the week with a primetime nightcap featuring the legendary Bill Belichick.

Belichick makes his college coaching debut on Monday in the lone game of the day as his Tar Heels welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadi
North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kickoff at Kenan Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Entering Monday night's game, the Horned Frogs are slight 3.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 55.5 total points.

All of the information you need for Monday night's primetime showdown can be seen below.

TCU vs. North Carolina TV & Viewing Info

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is beginning its first season under head coach Bill Belichick, who brought in a cr
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is beginning its first season under head coach Bill Belichick, who brought in a crowd of new faces to join the Tar Heels. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Venue: Kenan Stadium
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1

Betting Odds: TCU -3.5 | O/U: 55.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

