College football games on today 9/1/25: Week 1 TV schedule for Labor Day Monday
By Josh Sanchez
It's been a busy first full weekend of the 2025 college football schedule, but we're not done yet. After a doubleheader on Sunday to continue the holiday weekend action, we have one final game before officially entering Week 2.
While everyone is sitting at home enjoying Labor Day and the final day of the extended weekend, we'll put a bow on the week with a primetime nightcap featuring the legendary Bill Belichick.
Belichick makes his college coaching debut on Monday in the lone game of the day as his Tar Heels welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Chapel Hill.
Kickoff at Kenan Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Entering Monday night's game, the Horned Frogs are slight 3.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 55.5 total points.
All of the information you need for Monday night's primetime showdown can be seen below.
TCU vs. North Carolina TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Venue: Kenan Stadium
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: TCU -3.5 | O/U: 55.5
