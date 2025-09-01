TCU vs North Carolina live stream: Watch Bill Belichick's UNC debut online
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Labor Day, college football fans. After a chaotic start to the season, we have one final game remaining in Week 1 as Bill Belichick makes his highly anticipated college coaching debut on Monday night.
Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Kenan Stadium in the final game of Week 1 for some Labor Day action in primetime.
MORE: Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1
Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
While Belichick's debut is the main storyline of the night, the Tar Heels enter the game as slight underdogs at home. TCU is a slight 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under is set for 55.5 total points.
All of the information you need for Monday night's primetime showdown can be seen below.
MORE: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after college football Week 1
TCU vs. North Carolina TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Venue: Kenan Stadium
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: TCU -3.5 | O/U: 55.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How to live stream TCU vs. North Carolina online
Your best bet for watching Monday night' s game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel