College football rankings: ESPN's Heather Dinich has shock pick for No. 1
By Josh Sanchez
A wild Week One of the 2025 college football season is almost in the books, with one game remaining on the schedule as Bill Belichick makes his college coaching debut in primetime.
While we wait for Belichick's UNC Tar Heels to face the TCU Horned Frogs, we also wait on the updated top 25 rankings after a wild weekend.
The Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 polls for Week 2 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, but until then, everyone is sharing their thoughts on how teams across the country could stack up against each other.
Many believe defending national champion Ohio State should be the No. 1 team after taking down top-ranked Texas on Saturday afternoon, but ESPN's Heather Dinich has some different thoughts.
Sharing her rankings on Get Up! Monday morning, Dinich is rolling with new Heisman Trophy front-runner Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tigers as the best team in the country.
“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country. They went on the road – Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team – and they beat a good team soundly. They made them one dimensional. They exposed that. They limited them to 31 rushing yards, like 1.9 yards per carry,” Dinich said. “But the thing that is different about LSU is the defense. And Brian Kelly stressed this all offseason. They proved it, they backed him up. He said we have a defense capable of competing at the national title level. And the statistics, when you talk about defense, show they still win championships.
“First three years under Brian Kelly, their offense great, their defense…eh, average. Look at the last three national title winners – Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State – top five defenses. Brian Kelly has a complete team, capable of winning a national title.”
It may not be the consensus pick, but it's a strong selection.
We'll see if the coaches and AP voters agree in approximately 24 hours with the Coaches Poll set to be released between noon ET and 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while the AP Top 25 poll should release around 2:00 p.m. ET.
