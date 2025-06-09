UNC 'supporter' voices displeasure to school about Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
By Matt Reed
The North Carolina Tar Heels won't take the field to kick off the college football season for another few months, but the growing drama surrounding the program has reached new heights as Bill Belichick's relationship with girlfriend (maybe fiance) Jordon Hudson gets more public.
While Pablo Torre's extensive reporting has detailed their romance and some of the interesting pitfalls that have happened behind the scenes, including commercial shoots where Hudson was overly involved and Belichick requesting that she be attached on emails involving UNC football.
However, a new report from The Athletic alleges that a UNC "supporter" emailed the school's president about Belichick and Hudson before ripping apart their relationship and involvement in the football team after taking over the job.
“I am a longtime UNC fan and cannot believe you are stuck with a coach who is clearly being run by a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter dominating football practice and interviews,” the unnamed "supporter" wrote. “It’s ridiculous, won’t end well, and makes UNC look foolish.”
The former New England Patriots head coach faces a lot of skepticism heading into his first season coaching college football, and some media members are still wondering if Belichick will actually coach the team in 2025 after his buy-out clause dropped to $1 million.
