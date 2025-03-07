Friday Roundup: NFL chaos, NBA beef, a sad goodbye, a devilish return and more
By Tyler Reed
The first full week of March 2025 is in the books. However, the week was not one that went away quietly.
With the NFL offseason in full swing, NBA media beefs at an all-time high, and the sad announcement of the end of a television era, we have plenty to catch up on.
Here is our roundup of the week that was.
Needing A Change Of Scenery
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf got the NFL offseason ball rolling after recently requesting a trade. However, Metcalf may not be the only Seahawks receiver on the move. It appears that Tyler Lockett may also be looking for a new home.
Want to know what a poorly run franchise looks like? Look no further than the Cincinnati Bengals. The franchise has allowed the 2024 NFL sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, to request a trade. Good luck scoring 60 points a game just to get a one-point win every week, Joe Burrow.
Barkley vs. ESPN
For a guy that is soon to be joining the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Charles Barkley isn't afraid to attack his future home. On Thursday night, Barkley attacked ESPN's coverage of the NBA, which led to a response from Kendrick Perkins.
It appears that sparks are already flying before Barkley even makes his ESPN debut. It's almost like all of this is staged or something.
Pour One Out For The Horn
This week, we learned some sad news about a sports television staple, as ESPN has announced that Around the Horn will air its final episode on May 23rd of this year.
A truly sad moment for the sports entertainment world as ATH was must-watch television for decades, and now, ESPN will have a major void to fill.
Leader Of The Pack
ESPN isn't saying goodbye to everyone. It is being reported that Stephen A. Smith is staying with the network on a new five-year mega deal.
If you thought the era of hot takes and mind-numbing arguments was close to being over, then we're afraid we've got some bad news.
Anthony Davis Disrespect
Obviously, Luka Doncic is the headline of the major trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
However, the recent comments by Jeanie Buss and Mark Cuban make it seem like Anthony Davis is one of the biggest bums in the league. Where is the love?
A New Baseball Conspiracy
The ABS system is not going over well for some in the MLB. Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer is one who believes the game should be judged by umpires; however, a challenge system should be required.
Scherzer mentioned that he doesn't want the umpires to have so much influence on a game, especially now that sports betting has become so popular. A comment that will for sure grab the attention of the league.
Not In My Era
Barry Bonds is the latest legend to tell the kids of today that the stars of today couldn't make it in the past.
Bonds believes that someone would have attempted to make Shohei Ohtani a headless Los Angeles superstar if he played 20 years ago. It would be a cool bobblehead idea for the Dodgers this season.
Bright Lights Of Late Night
We did not have St. John's head coach Rick Pitino appearing on The Tonight Show on our bingo cards.
With March Madness nearly here, the legendary head coach showed off his personality during his visit with Jimmy Fallon. Is college basketball finally back?
Aldi's Gold
It seems that Drake can't even enjoy a night out at the grocery store anymore. Aldi has a little fun with the hip-hop star's sandal toss in their latest advertisement. This may be the biggest burn of his career. Right?
Good Television Is Back
The anticipated return for Marvel's most successful television series is finally over. Daredevil: Born Again debuted on Disney+ this past week, and fans can't get enough of the return of their favorite troubled Catholic.
This Sunday starts the beginning of the end for one of the more hilarious comedies in recent memory.
The final season of Righteous Gemstones begins on March 9th, and we advise everyone to be seated for the service the Gemstone family will be putting together during their final run on the tube.
Milkshake Monstrosity
Whoever came up with the dastardly philly cheesesteak milkshake at the Miami Hurricanes baseball game should have to answer for their crimes.
The picture alone makes me want to hurl. It also makes me kind of want a cheesesteak and maybe a milkshake, too. Yes, I'm a sick individual.
Get The Clocks Set
Don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour on Sunday as we begin Daylight Savings Time. Or if you're a normal person, just make sure all your digital clocks made the change without your assistance.
The sun setting past 6 pm is going to eat like a Nerds Rope and an All-Sport after an exhilarating Little League game.
Work Until The Weekend
That's it for us on this glorious March Friday. To keep the good vibes heading into the weekend, we'll leave you with one of the greatest songs ever, Loverboy's Working for the Weekend.
We'll catch you on Monday for the Weekend Roundup, but for now, you should hate me for even bringing up Monday. Have a great weekend, folks.