Charles Barkley doesn't hold back while roasting ESPN's coverage of the NBA
By Tyler Reed
Since taking a role with the NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley has really become everyone's favorite fun uncle. Barkley's Hall-of-Fame talents on the court transitioned smoothly to his broadcast career.
However, everyone's favorite uncle is still not afraid to speak his mind and call out things he doesn't agree with.
On Thursday night, Barkley flamed ESPN's coverage of the NBA, stating the league is more than just the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
With Shaq and Kenny Smith baiting Barkley into possibly getting more fired up about the issue, the former Phoenix Suns star particularly called out Kendrick Perkins, calling him an 'idiot."
To no surprise, Perkins heard those words about himself and gave a fiery response back on social media.
"Hey might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around. When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all," wrote Perkins on his X account.
In my humble opinion, this is all staged entertainment for when the NBA on TNT crew arrives at ESPN next season.
However, maybe Perkins is not in on the joke yet. Whatever the case may be, ESPN will have massive viewership when Barkley and the gang arrive on the scene. Maybe it will turn out like the news team fight in Anchorman. Talking about ratings!
