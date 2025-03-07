NBA fans react to Charles Barkley's sad face after LA Lakers' OT win vs. Knicks
Prior to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to barely compete for a playoff spot, but as the season has progressed, the Purple and Gold have proved their critics wrong.
Speaking of their critics, Basketball Hall of Famer-turned-analyst Charles Barkley is arguably the loudest as far as the Lakers are concerned.
RELATED: Days after criticizing LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith retires GOAT debate because of LA Lakers star reason
Over the course of the season, Chuck has overlooked the Lakers' numerous achievements, including reaching the second seed in the Western Conference.
Evidently, Barkley was visibly happy when the Lakers were down by nine points at halftime against the New York Knicks. The Lakers ultimately registered a four-point OT win over their Eastern Conference rivals that led to Barkley making a sad face.
NBA fans were quick to notice this shift in Barkley's mood and made sure to troll the Inside the NBA analyst on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Pure hate in his heart," a fan wrote.
"He switched up so fast," another added.
"This old a** n***a miserable fr," one fan announced.
"Can’t wait for him to be off my TV screen," a fan stated.
Being one of the most popular sports TV personalities, Barkley's job is to give honest and unbiased takes on everything around the NBA.
Still, it seems like Barkley cannot be unbiased when it comes to the LA Lakers. As for the 17-time NBA champions, they are now one an eighth-game winning streak as they improve to a 40-21 record for the season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Deebo Samuel deal first of many for Niners
NBA: MJ-Kobe jersey being auctioned for huge price
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. getting $100 mill from ESPN
MLB: Scherzer: ABS challenge system in place because of gambling concerns