Miami Hurricanes baseball selling milkshake abomination at games
By Tyler Reed
Baseball games and food have long been great partners. If you are going to sit through nine innings of baseball (before the pitch clock), then you are investing at least four hours of your time.
We Americans like to eat. So, thinking that someone would not get hungry in a four-hour time span is a very European mindset to have.
In recent years, baseball teams have come up with food creations to get fans to come to the ballpark and enjoy the epic creations.
Just last season, the Chicago White Sox created an epic Campfire Milkshake that had everyone wanting to make the trip to Chicago.
Today, we are talking milkshakes, but maybe not the kind you're expecting. Actually, we know you're not expecting this one.
On Wednesday, the Miami Hurricanes hosted the Villanova Wildcats and introduced fans to the food nightmare of their dreams.
In partnership with Mark Light Shakes, the Hurricanes were serving fans a philly cheesesteak milkshake.
Yes, a philly cheesesteak milkshake. The photo shared by Darren Rovell on X has been burned into my brain.
According to Rovell, the milkshake is made of vanilla ice cream and vanilla syrup and is then topped with a beefy cheesesteak.
What a treat for those that are sitting in the Miami heat. Actually, I have a friend that I know would try this. However, just like every time he tries a bizarre food, I would suspect this milkshake would land in the parking lot at some point.
