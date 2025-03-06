What good does it do for Jeanie Buss to slam Anthony Davis now?
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers may have pulled off the biggest trade of the decade when they landed Luka Doncic.
The trade for the former Dallas Mavericks star has still been unsettling for fans around the league, as no one expected a move like that to ever happen.
RELATED: The Celtics have found their version of the Splash Brothers
However, when making a blockbuster deal like this, the Lakers didn't come out of this completely unscathed.
The Lakers sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks as part of the deal. Davis helped lead the Lakers to the NBA championship back in 2020 but is now trying to adjust to a major move to Dallas.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently spoke about the deal the team made to land Doncic. During the conversation, Buss did not hold back her feelings on Davis.
"We gave up a lot to get Luka Dončić. We're happy we have him. We have lost the last three years in a row to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, and we really didn't have anything that was going to look different going into the playoffs again. Anthony Davis was complaining about where he was being played and he wasn't happy," Buss told NPR when discussing the trade.
Buss mentions that Davis was not happy with his role on the team. While that may be the case, it seems strange to put that out to the public now.
It is true; the Lakers would have gone back to the postseason as the same team they had been and would have more than likely ended in the same result.
However, it just doesn't feel right to bury somebody who helped get you to a championship like Davis did for the Lakers.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jerry Jones and Cowboys as clueless as ever
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
MLB: Scherzer: ABS challenge system in place because of gambling concerns
SPORTS MEDIA :‘Around the Horn’ demise sad for an entire generation of fans